Residents have captured footage of drones smuggling illicit packages into Leyland prisons.

One video shared on Facebook shows a large package hanging from a drone as it makes its way towards the grounds of HM Prisons Wymott and Garth in Ulnes Walton.

“It comes over my dad’s land most days,” said the man, who filmed the drone as it flew over fields making a beeline for the prison grounds.

More pictures of suspicious drones were shared on the Facebook post, including two taken last Sunday (July 27) capturing another alleged ‘drop-off’ behind prison walls.

“Just snapped the drug run drone heading towards Wymott, going in loaded and coming out after drop,” said a man living near the area.

But residents are not shocked. “That must be one of about 10 today!” said another local who said the drones are a familiar sight near the prisons.

In March 2024, a 45-year-old was arrested after a drone was spotted flying over a suspicious package into HMP Wymott. Officers seized a drone, mobile phone and small packages of white power that were found nearby.

“It’s like an airport”

In a report in November 2024, the The HM Inspectorate of Prisons even described HMP Garth as an 'airport' due to the amount of drones flying drugs in.

The report states: “More prisoners have tested positive for drugs, and efforts to stem the supply are thwarted by a huge increase in the number of drones flying to cell windows to deliver packages.

“Bids for funds to install better security have not been approved, and without such investment it is difficult to see how this large-scale, organised criminal activity within the prison would be addressed.”

The Ministry of Justice was approached for comment.

What if you fly a drone too close to a prison?

"It is an offence to fly drones within 400 metres of a closed prison or young offender institution," say Lancashire Police.

"Drone operators breaking the rules could face fines of up to £2,500 while those found smuggling illicit items face up to 10 years in prison.

"We will continue to work closely with the Prison Service and positive action will be taken against those breaking the law.

"If you have any information about drones in the ‘no fly zone’, call 101. If you see one, dial 999."