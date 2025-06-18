Not enough progress has been made at HMP Garth since a scathing inspection last year, an independent review has found.

In November 2024, the Leyland jail housing “very serious offenders” was described by The HM Inspectorate of Prisons as an 'airport' with drones flying drugs in - and violence up 45 per cent.

Now an independent review of the progress at Garth says not enough progress had been made since the full inspection - infact the drones situation has got worse.

The report states: “More prisoners had tested positive for drugs, and efforts to stem the supply were thwarted by a huge increase in the number of drones flying to cell windows to deliver packages. Bids for funds to install better security had not been approved, and without such investment it was difficult to see how this large-scale, organised criminal activity within the prison would be addressed.”

It also said that care for the most vulnerable remained “very weak”. The inspector said: “Many prisoners felt unsupported by officers and too many officers said that they did not have the time to get to know the prisoners in their care, which undermined efforts to promote good behaviour. Several prisoners said that rewards were not motivating them, and it was evident that prisoners were still allowed to get away with frequent breaches of basic prison rules.”

Garth Prison, near Leyland | HM Chief Inspector of Prisons

Positives

Some positives were noted since the last full inspection. The report states that access to health services had improved substantially and that the regime available was better, as the restrictions in place at the time of the inspection had been lifted and there was some improvement to the enforcement of attendance by prisoners at their allocated education, training or work placement.

It said: “The new regime also provided more time out of cell and the level of staff sickness had decreased, which meant that this was now delivered more reliably. Ofsted found reasonable progress in two of its themes, but too many prisoners were still not engaged in purposeful activity, and attendance and punctuality were still not good enough.”

It said that reasonable progress had been made in improving the environment, “but far more investment was needed to address all of our concerns.” It was noted that while cleanliness and hygiene had improved, the standards were not consistently enforced across all wings.

The Post has been unable to contact the Ministry of Justice for a comment.