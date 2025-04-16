Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than £382,000 has been paid out in compensation for prisoner injury claims at HMP Garth.

New data obtained by Legal Expert, has revealed that between 2020 and 2024, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) paid out a total of £382,180.30 for injury claims made by inmates at the Category B men’s prison based in Ulnes Walton, Lancashire.

What were the claims?

Of that, £323,558 was paid out in compensation for claims relating to injuries caused by other prisoners while £11,450 pertained to injuries to inmates caused by members of staff. The remaining £47,172 were classed as ‘other personal injury’ which could include; injuries from bunk beds, food contamination, animal bites and asbestos.

In 2020, the MoJ forked out £321,594 settling prisoner injury claims from inmates at HMP Garth followed by £23,644.10 the year after and £14,409.50 in 2022. A further £13,725 was paid out in 2023 as well as £8,807.70 in 2024.

National picture

Figures obtained by Legal Expert revealed that prisoner injury claims in the UK have cost the MoJ an eye-watering £9.8m in the last five years. The most common injuries were from prison bunk beds - resulting in £4.5m being paid to inmate claimants since 2022.

Some £2.8m was paid in damages settling claims related to slips, trips and falls and a further £446K was paid for asbestos-related injuries.

Legal Expert solicitor Lucy Parker said: “Prisoners, like anyone else, have a right to their safety while incarcerated. We have seen many different cases over the years of prisoners suffering injuries during their incarceration, from accidents in workshops and kitchens to incidents with staff. When they are injured due to negligence, whether it's at the hands of an officer, a slip and fall, or inadequate safety measures, they have the right to seek compensation and to get legal advice on their case.”

Overcrowding

The information comes as Britain's overcrowded prisons hit record levels last year, prompting growing concerns of the safety and management of both staff and prisoners. The latest published prison population statistics show there are only just over 1,000 spaces left in men’s prisons, prompting former justice secretary David Gauke to release his Independent Sentencing Review (ISR) earlier than expected.

In the interim report, Mr Gauke says he is confronting ‘the consequences of decades of haphazard policy-making and underinvestment in the criminal justice system - bringing it to the brink of collapse.’

In September, the government’s SDS40 (standard determinate sentencing) scheme saw prisoners released just 40 per cent of the way through their sentence. In the time frame, for every 100 people released from prison, 67 were recalled. Although Mr Gauke’s report does acknowledge that ‘factors including the introduction of a mandatory supervision period for shorter sentences, and heightened probation officer risk aversion… have contributed to this increase.’

Last November, an inspection of HMP Garth revealed a catalouge of problems, including drugs being flown in by drones and a breakdown in safety and security, with around a 45 per cent increase in violence and many prisoners needing protection because of drug-related debt.”

The HM Inspectorate of Prisons report said that the prison has become “noticeably less safe” since the last visit in 2022, and that “some of the wings (are) now feeling chaotic”.