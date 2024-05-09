Man wanted after assault in Ribbleton leaves victim in hospital with head injuries
A man is wanted by police after an assault in Ribbleton left a victim with head injuries.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Burnslack Road at around 9.10pm on Sunday.
A man in his 20s suffered head injuries. He remained in hospital for treatment on Thursday.
John Tait, 43, of Browsholme Avenue, Preston, and a 14-year-old boy were later charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.
John Tait was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday, and the 14-year-old was remanded to appear at Preston Youth Court.
Officers also launched a public appeal to find Jordan Tait, 25, who they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
Tait is described as 6ft tall, with dark brown straight hair
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We ask you not to approach Jordan Tait but to report any sightings of him or information as to where he might be by contacting 101 – quoting log 0408 of May 6, 2024.”
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111/