Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim remains in hospital for treatment.

A man is wanted by police after an assault in Ribbleton left a victim with head injuries.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Burnslack Road at around 9.10pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 20s suffered head injuries. He remained in hospital for treatment on Thursday.

Jordan Tait, 25, is wanted by officers following an assault in Ribbleton (Credit: Lancashire Police)

John Tait, 43, of Browsholme Avenue, Preston, and a 14-year-old boy were later charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

John Tait was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday, and the 14-year-old was remanded to appear at Preston Youth Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also launched a public appeal to find Jordan Tait, 25, who they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Tait is described as 6ft tall, with dark brown straight hair

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We ask you not to approach Jordan Tait but to report any sightings of him or information as to where he might be by contacting 101 – quoting log 0408 of May 6, 2024.”

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.