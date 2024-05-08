Parents confront man handing out sweets and Prime drinks to children on park
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was confronted by a group of parents after handing out sweets and Prime drinks to children playing in a park.
Police were called to King George V Playing Field in Higher Walton last night after the man returned with the treats for a third time in seven days.
He was reported to police last week after he was seen handing sweets to youngsters on Tuesday and Thursday.
He was again spotted at the park shortly after 7pm last night where he was confronted by a number of concerned parents.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
In a video shared on a local Facebook group, mums and dads are seen challenging the man as they warn him to stay away from their children.
One dad, confronting the man in his car, says: “Why would a bloke, 30-odd year old, come on a park and offer children Prime? And then tell them ‘come to my car, there’s more in the boot’?”
The man responds: “What’s wrong with that? I don’t believe this. I’ve done nothing wrong. You’re getting over carried away...”
He was again reported to police but had left the scene when officers visited the park on Higher Walton Road to investigate.
Lancashire Police said anyone with concerns about ‘suspicious behaviour’ at the park or in the wider area should call 101.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.35pm on Tuesday to reports of suspicious circumstances on Higher Walton Road in Walton Le Dale.
“When we arrived, no one was there.
“If anyone has any concerns, please call 101 or speak to an officer.”