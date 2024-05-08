Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was confronted by a group of parents after handing out sweets and Prime drinks to children playing in a park.

Police were called to King George V Playing Field in Higher Walton last night after the man returned with the treats for a third time in seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerned parents confronted the man after he reportedly handed out sweets and Prime drinks to children playing on King George V playing field in Higher Walton on Tuesday

He was reported to police last week after he was seen handing sweets to youngsters on Tuesday and Thursday.

He was again spotted at the park shortly after 7pm last night where he was confronted by a number of concerned parents.

In a video shared on a local Facebook group, mums and dads are seen challenging the man as they warn him to stay away from their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One dad, confronting the man in his car, says: “Why would a bloke, 30-odd year old, come on a park and offer children Prime? And then tell them ‘come to my car, there’s more in the boot’?”

The man responds: “What’s wrong with that? I don’t believe this. I’ve done nothing wrong. You’re getting over carried away...”

He was again reported to police but had left the scene when officers visited the park on Higher Walton Road to investigate.

Concerned parents confronted the man after he reportedly handed out sweets and Prime drinks to children playing on King George V playing field in Higher Walton on Tuesday

Lancashire Police said anyone with concerns about ‘suspicious behaviour’ at the park or in the wider area should call 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.35pm on Tuesday to reports of suspicious circumstances on Higher Walton Road in Walton Le Dale.

“When we arrived, no one was there.