A prison officer has been jailed for smuggling drugs and mobile phones into Preston Jail.

James Gregson, of Leyland, pleaded guilty to conspiring to convey cannabis and mobile phones into HMP Preston between September 2022 and November 2022.

The 21-year-old also admitted a charge of converting criminal property.

Gregson was arrested on November 8, 2022 after he was caught by prison staff attempting to smuggle cannabis and mobile phones into HMP Preston for prisoner Paul Matheson.

Corrupt prison officer James Gregson, 21, left, and jailed gunman Paul Matheson, right

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit’s Anti-Corruption Unit began an investigation and found evidence that Gregson had obtained the drugs and phones from Paul Matheson’s brother Stuart Matheson, during a series of meetings in October and November 2022.

Officers searched Gregson’s home and uncovered a large quantity of cash which he later admitted was his payment for smuggling the items into prison.

Gregson was jailed by a judge at Preston Crown Court for two years and four months.

Paul Matheson, 41, of Houldsworth Road, Preston - who is already serving a 20-year prison sentence for a near-fatal shooting in the city in 2021 - was jailed for a further 20 months.

Stuart Matheson, 45, of Ashfield, Preston was jailed for nine months suspended for 12 months for his involvement.

Det Chief Insp Chris McClellan, from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit’s Prison Corruption Team, said: “The conveyance of any prohibited articles into prisons presents a risk to both staff and prisoners.

