A man has been jailed after £50,000 worth of heroin was seized from a car on the M6 near Carnforth.

Officers stopped a vehicle on the hard shoulder of the M6 near Junction 35 on the evening of January 10.

Dylan Hayes exited the vehicle from the front passenger seat before jumping over the crash barrier.

Cumbria Police

As he fled, Hayes was spotted retrieving a blue carrier bag that had fallen on the floor as he jumped.

The bag, which was recovered after he was detained, contained two blocks of brown powder which later tested positive as heroin.

The blocks weighed around 1kg with an approximate street value of £50,000.

Hayes, 23, of Harris Road, Glasgow was jailed for three years on Monday at Preston Crown Court for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

DC Andy MacFarlane said: “Hayes was carrying a significant quantity of drugs when officers stopped the vehicle he was travelling in.

“Today’s result shows the consequences that face those who travel into the county with the intent to supply drugs.

“We will continue to take robust action to target organised criminality in Cumbria and will pursue those involved at every level to ensure offenders are brought to justice”.