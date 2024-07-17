Man jailed after £50,000 worth of heroin seized from car on M6 near Carnforth

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been jailed after £50,000 worth of heroin was seized from a car on the M6 near Carnforth.

Officers stopped a vehicle on the hard shoulder of the M6 near Junction 35 on the evening of January 10.

Dylan Hayes exited the vehicle from the front passenger seat before jumping over the crash barrier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cumbria Police

As he fled, Hayes was spotted retrieving a blue carrier bag that had fallen on the floor as he jumped.

The bag, which was recovered after he was detained, contained two blocks of brown powder which later tested positive as heroin.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The blocks weighed around 1kg with an approximate street value of £50,000.

Hayes, 23, of Harris Road, Glasgow was jailed for three years on Monday at Preston Crown Court for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DC Andy MacFarlane said: “Hayes was carrying a significant quantity of drugs when officers stopped the vehicle he was travelling in.

“Today’s result shows the consequences that face those who travel into the county with the intent to supply drugs.

“We will continue to take robust action to target organised criminality in Cumbria and will pursue those involved at every level to ensure offenders are brought to justice”.

Related topics:DrugsCarnforthGlasgowCumbriaPrestonLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice