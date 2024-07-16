Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire man who “preyed on innocent children for his own sexual gratification” has been jailed.

Lancashire Police’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team received information that Conner Lettherd had downloaded an indecent image to a dropbox in August 2023.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed abode, was subsequently arrested.

It was also reported that Lettherd was sexually abusing and taking indecent images of two young children.

Lettherd was specifically asked about the allegations during a police interview. He denied them.

He later admitted sexually abusing and taking indecent images of the children.

Lettherd was arrested on suspicion of and later charged with assaulting a child under 13 by touching.

When his devices were examined, a total of 173 category A, 320 Category B and 833 Category C indecent images of children were found.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday (June 7), where he pleaded guilty to:

cause a child to watch / look at an image of sexual activity

four counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child

two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child

three counts of making an indecent photograph / pseudo-photograph of a child

He was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison, and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

DC Sarah Jones, of Lancashire Police, said: “Lettherd preyed on innocent children for his own sexual gratification, and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down on him.

“Despite their young age, his victims have shown immense bravery throughout proceedings. I am incredibly proud of them for the strength they have shown.

“I hope that the outcome of this investigation encourages other victims of sexual offences to report them to us. Please be assured that we will listen to you, we will investigate, and we will do our very best to get you justice.”

If you, or someone you know has been a victim of a sexual offence, report it to the police by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can make a report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.