Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 09:08 BST
A man was charged with drink-driving after being rescued from a car which plunged into Skippool Creek amid the incoming tide.

Emergency services were called to the scene where the driver was found trapped inside the overturned vehicle at around 11.15pm on Saturday.

The urgent rescue operation included police, firefighters, paramedics and the coastguard, with the injured driver taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver - Stuart Wade, 44, from Dockinsall Lane, Preston - was also arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he blew 78mg at the roadside.

Lancashire Police

The legal limit is 35mg.

He was later charged and released on bail to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on September 13.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to the Volunteer Coastguard for their patience and support in recovering the man and his vehicle, as the tide was quickly rising.

“This drink-driver had a lucky escape with the tide being out at the time of the collision.”

A spokesperson for the coastguard in Fleetwood said they had to work “quickly as the tide was coming in”.

Lancashire Police

"After a highly technical operation the casualty was safely extracted from the vehicle and handed to the care of waiting paramedics," they added.

Coastguard teams remained on scene to help fire crews recover the vehicle, which was “deep in the creek with the tide coming in".

Eight fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, a water incident unit and a drone attended the scene.

Firefighters used two rope packs, two triple extension ladders, lighting, a longboard and a winch.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and 45 minutes.

