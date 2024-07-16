Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool man who swindled a rail company out of more than £1K by dishonestly using a compensation scheme has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fraud investigator at Transport for Wales raised the alarm to British Transport Police on March 23, 2023.

They reported a number of false claims had been made by the same person through the delay repay scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Ingram submitted 28 claims between November 23, 2020 and January 26, 2023 to the value of £5,372.

British Transport Police

Transport for Wales had paid out £1,294 with the other claims being rejected due to suspicions about their legitimacy.

Following initial police enquiries, a fraud investigator at Northern provided evidence that Ingram had also submitted fraudulent claims to them, totalling almost £100.

This time he had claimed discounts with a young person's railcard he was not eligible for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer DC Callum Lancaster said: “Ingram was audacious and brazen in his numerous attempts to defraud railway companies.

“Despite a common misconception, ticket fraud is by no means a victimless crime, the costs incurred to the companies are reflected in price increases and a delay in compensating genuine claimants.”

Ingram, 38, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

He was subsequently jailed for 16 months at Preston Crown Court on Monday, July 8.

“Ingram now has time to reflect on whether his dishonesty was worth it as he serves his jail sentence,” DC Lancaster added.