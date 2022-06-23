Emergency services were called to reports a man had been stabbed in Jutland Street at around 3am on Friday (June 17).

The victim, later named as 42-year-old Lee Dawson, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with “serious chest injuries” but later died.

On Wednesday (June 22), police confirmed two more people who were arrested on Tuesday (June 21) had subsequently been charged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Brown, 36, of Dawson Walk, Preston, was charged with murder, while Kerry-Ann Metcalfe, 38, of Dawson Walk, Preston, was charged with assisting an offender.

Officers also confirmed they had arrested a 33-year-old Preston man on suspicion of murder on Wednesday evening.

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “While we have charged a total of four people so far in connection with Mr Dawson’s death our investigation is ongoing, I would continue to appeal to anyone with information to get in touch.”

Two more people have been charged over the fatal stabbing of Lee Dawson in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A 23-year-old man who was also arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two other men were charged with murder earlier this week with murder.

Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston and Benjamin Bibby, 20, of Dawson Walk, Preston appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

They were due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Thursday (May 23).

Lee Dawson, 42 - originally from Preston but living in Sunderland - was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died and a murder investigation was launched

Five other men – aged between 18 and 31 - arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murder were released on bail pending further enquiries.

Mr Dawson, originally from Preston, had been living in Sunderland.

In a tribute, his family described him as “a big friendly giant” with “a strong heart and stronger head”.

“Lee loved his children deeply and would do anything for them,” they added.

In a tribute, his family described Mr Dawson as “a big friendly giant”

“Once you had Lee as a friend you had a friend for life.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0149 of June 17.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.