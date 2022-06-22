A woman aged 38 and a man aged 23 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, whilst a 36-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder last night (Tuesday, June 21).

All three suspects remain in custody, said Lancashire Police.

Lee Dawson, described by his family as a 'big friendly giant', was found with stab wounds to his chest in Jutland Street at around 3am on Friday (June 17).

Lee Dawson, 42 - originally from Preston but living in Sunderland - was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died and a murder investigation was launched

A Home Office post-mortem examination showed Mr Dawson died as a result of stab wounds and a murder investigation was launched.

Two men have already been charged with Mr Dawson’s murder.

On Tuesday (June 21), Benjamin Bibby, 20, of Dawson Walk, Preston and 29-year-old Andrew Nathan Wilcock of Lincoln Walk, also Preston, appeared separately before the city’s magistrates before being remanded in custody until Thursday.

Lee Dawson, 42, died in hospital after being stabbed in Jutland Street, Preston at around 3am on Friday, June 17

Both men face charges of murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Bibby was brought first to the dock in handcuffs to confirm his name, address and date of birth. Wearing a black tee-shirt and track suit bottoms, he was in court for less than three minutes.

As he was being led away to await another appearance at the city’s crown court in 48 hours he shouted to relatives: “Love you all.” A woman shouted back: “Love you too babe.”

Wilcock, wearing a grey sweat shirt, was also in the dock for less than three minutes. After confirming his identity he too was led away in handcuffs.

Police were called around 3am on Friday, June 17 by the ambulance service after 42-year-old Lee Dawson was found with stab wounds in Jutland Street, Preston

As he left he turned and shouted to people at the back of the courtroom: “Love you all. Big love, big love. Stay strong for me, all of you.”

Five other men – aged between 18 and 31 - arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said: “This remains a complex and fast moving enquiry and while we have arrested a number of people, and charged two, I would continue to appeal to anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0149 of June 17.