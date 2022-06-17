1. Preston stabbing
The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered “serious injuries” in the attack.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Preston stabbing
The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Preston stabbing
Officers confirmed no arrests had been made but a murder investigation was underway.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Preston stabbing
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0149 of June 17.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard