Preston murder investigation: These were the scenes after man dies in hospital following stabbing in Jutland Street

Lancashire Police launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 17th June 2022, 1:32 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 1:33 pm

Emergency services were called to reports a man had been stabbed in Jutland Street at around 3am on Friday (June 17).

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered “serious injuries” in the attack.

The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Officers confirmed no arrests had been made but a murder investigation was underway.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0149 of June 17.

