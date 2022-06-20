Two men will appear in court in Preston after being charged with the murder of Lee Dawson

Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston and Benjamin Bibby, 20, of Dawson Walk, Preston are both charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

They are due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning (June 21).

Five other men, aged between 18 and 31 and arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murd,r have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police were called around 3am on Friday June 17 by the Ambulance Service after 42-year-old Lee Dawson was found with stab wounds in Jutland Street.

Mr Dawson, originally from Preston but living in Sunderland, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but later died and a murder investigation was launched.

A Home Office post-mortem examination showed Mr Dawson died as a result of stab wounds.

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “While we have now charged two people with Mr Dawson’s murder our investigation is very much on-going.

" I am grateful to everyone who has assisted us so far in our enquiries and I would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0149 of June 17.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.