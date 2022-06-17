Emergency services were called to reports a man had been stabbed in Jutland Street at around 3am on Friday (June 17).

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with “serious chest injuries” but later died.

Officers confirmed no arrests had been made but a murder investigation was underway.

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“They are being provided with our full support and have our deepest sympathies.

“Our investigation is at its very early stages and we have a team of detectives working to identify and arrest those responsible.”

Police urged anyone who saw anything suspicious in and around the Jutland Street area before or after the attack to come forward.

Residents were also asked to check their CCTV or doorbell footage for anything that may help police with their investigation.

“We would like to reassure the public that patrols have been increased in the area,” Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates added.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0149 of June 17.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.