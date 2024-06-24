Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four Blackburn drug dealers conspired to flood the streets of East Lancashire with cocaine.

They are now in prison cells after officers identified and took down their Chyna drugs line - headed by defendant Asar Khan.

How were they caught?

Officers found a kilo of cocaine forensically linked to Khan after recovering a vehicle near his home on July Street in April 2019.

£5,000 in cash was later found at Essa Akram’s house after police executed a warrant on December 9, 2022.

(TOP L-R) Asar Khan and Vakar Ellahi (BOTTOM L-R) Ghaffar Ahmed and Essa Akram | Lancashire Police

Eight days later, a car parked between June Street was deliberately driven at police officers as they approached the vehicle.

The vehicle was registered to defendant Ghaffar Ahmed and insured to his co-defendant son Asar Khan.

Enquiries placed defendant Vakar Ellahi in the area at the time of the incident.

December 21, 2023, Ellahi was in Bolton at the same time as the Chyna drugs line.

Cash seized from the home of Essa Akram and wraps of cocaine (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

On January 14, 2023, Ellahi texted the Chyna line stating: “I need my wage.”

Officers seized a vehicle which was registered and insured to Ahmed and also insured to Khan two days later.

105 wraps of cocaine and 79 grams of cannabis were subsequently recovered.

On February 26, 2023, Akram was caught on CCTV entering a petrol station to top up a mobile phone used for the Chyna drugs line.

Essa Akram at the petrol station in Preston New Road, Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Ellahi was arrested in Colne on March 29, 2023.

Ahmed was arrested at an address in Mill Hill, Blackburn, and his phone was seized. A top up receipt found in a bin was linked back to Ellahi.

Ekram threw a mobile into his neighbour’s garden before he was arrested at his home in Blackburn.

Officers recovered the phone and it transpired to be the Chyna line.

£10,000 cash was also found in his bedroom as well as eight wraps of cocaine in a car parked outside.

One of the cars used by the Chyna line which officers stopped during the operation (Credit: Lancashire Police) | One of the cars used by the Chyna line

How long were they jailed for?

All four men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (June 18):

Asar Khan, 39, of July Street, Blackburn, was jailed for eight years and six months.

Vakar Ellahi, 29, of Trevor Close, Blackburn, was jailed for seven years and ten months.

Ghaffar Ahmed, 43, of Adelaide Terrace, Blackburn, was jailed for seven years and six months.

Essa Akram, 23, of Skelshaw Close, Blackburn, was jailed for five years.

What did Lancashire Police say after they were sentenced?

Det Sgt Stu Peall, of the East Exploitation Team, said: “These conspirators targeted the most vulnerable members of society in their pursuit of the high life.