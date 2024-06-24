Man wanted in connection with fraud investigation has links across Lancashire
Kurt Baxter is wanted in connection with an investigation into a report of fraud.
The 34-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall , with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He has ‘KB’ tattooed on his neck, and ‘love’ and ‘hate’ tattooed on his knuckles.
Baxter has links to Blackpool, Burnley, Barrowford, Nelson, and Colne.
He also has links to Skipton, Bradford, Keighley and West Yorkshire.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 449 of February 29.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.