Man wanted in connection with fraud investigation has links across Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted as part of an investigation in fraud.

Kurt Baxter is wanted in connection with an investigation into a report of fraud.

The 34-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall , with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kurt Baxter is wanted in connection with an investigation into a report of fraud (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has ‘KB’ tattooed on his neck, and ‘love’ and ‘hate’ tattooed on his knuckles.

Baxter has links to Blackpool, Burnley, Barrowford, Nelson, and Colne.

He also has links to Skipton, Bradford, Keighley and West Yorkshire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 449 of February 29.