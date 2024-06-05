Detectives investigating murder of Lenny Scott in Skelmersdale shooting make three further arrests.

Lenny died in hospital after being shot outside a gym.

Detectives investigating the murder of Lenny Scott in Skelmersdale have made three further arrests.

What happened?

33-year-old father-of-three Lenny Scott was shot outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on Thursday, February 8.

Lenny sadly died later in hospital despite the best efforts of emergency services.

His funeral took place in Rainford on Monday, March 11.

Detectives investigating the murder of Lenny Scott in Skelmersdale have made three further arrests (Credit: Lancashire Police)

When did the latest arrests take place?

Three people from Liverpool were arrested in connection with his murder on Wednesday morning (June 5).

A 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The two men had previously been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They all remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

Lenny sadly died in hospital after being shot outside a gym (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with his loved ones, and they continue to be supported by trained officers.

“They are aware of the latest developments.”

Have there been any other arrests?

Five other people were arrested earlier this year.

They remained on bail.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 1155 of February 9.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

