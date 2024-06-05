Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A desperate young mum left a heartbreaking suicide note blaming police for failing to take action against an allegedly violent ex-partner.

Kiena Dawes was 23 when she tragically took her life on the railway near Garstang on July 22, 2022.

Mum to 9-month-old daughter Marnie, Kiena was regarded as ‘high risk’ by police when she was reported missing from home in Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her heartbreaking suicide note, Kiena suggested Lancashire Police had failed to protect her from her alleged abuser.

“I hope my life saves another by police services acting faster,” were Kiena’s heartbreaking last words.

Five hours later, the distressed 23-year-old was struck by a train near Garstang.

This week - two years her death - Lancashire Police charged a 23-year-old man with manslaughter in relation to her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged in relation to the death of Kiena Dawes (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Kiena’s family claimed she had been the victim of domestic abuse and had been living in constant fear. She had repeatedly sought help from police and panic alarms had been fitted in her home in the weeks before her death.

But Kiena and her family did not believe Lancashire Police had done enough to keep her safe.

Her brother Kynan said: 'They let down Kiena in life — and failed her in her last moments. She felt the police weren't doing anything to help her despite countless reports of domestic violence.

“Her attacker was constantly bailed and she ended up with nowhere to turn. She lost hope... When we found her note we knew it was a race against time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiena kept a record of her injuries with graphic pictures showing the alleged abuse she suffered.

Kiena Dawes, 23, with her daughter Marnie, who is now 9-months-old

In the days following her death, Kiena’s family shared the images online, including photos of the 23-year-old with her head wrapped in a bandage and blood streaming down her face.

Lancashire Police later confirmed a 28-year-old man from Fleetwood had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting Kiena days before she died.

He man was released on bail pending further enquiries and no charges were brought against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on June 3 - two years after Kiena’s suicide - Lancashire Police charged a 30-year-old man with manslaughter in relation to her death.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “On 22nd July 2022, Kiena was sadly found deceased by our British Transport Police colleagues on the line near Barnacre.

“Kiena, 23, from Fleetwood, had been reported missing a short time earlier.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, we have charged Ryan Wellings, 30, with Manslaughter, Controlling and Coercive Behaviour and Assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wellings, formerly from Fleetwood but now of Housman Close, Bispham, Blackpool was released on conditional bail to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on 10th July 2024.”

Kiena Dawes’ blood following an alleged assault

Police officers accused of misconduct

Following her death, Lancashire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

An investigation was launched to establish the actions taken by police in response to reports of assaults against Kiena and efforts to locate her after she was reported missing.

After speaking to a number of witnesses and reviewing police records, the police watchdog concluded its investigation and found three officers should face disciplinary action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One officer faces gross misconduct proceedings, which can be grounds for dismissal from the force, and two others misconduct.

Floral tributes to Kiena Dawes outside her mum's home in Carlyle Avenue, Blackpool

Lancashire Police statement

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We referred ourselves to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) in July 2022 in relation to contact our officers had with Kiena before her death.

“We note their investigation has now concluded. However, we are not in a position to comment any further until the conclusion of the aforementioned criminal proceedings relating to Ryan Wellings.”

Kiena Dawes with baby Marnie

“She just wanted a happy life”

Kynan said his sister had spent her early life growing up in Cyprus before moving to the UK, and later settling in Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said she had then trained as a hairdresser and began working at a local shop and had "absolutely loved" her job

He said: “Kiena was the most amazing little girl from when she was first born. She was very bubbly, very nice. We moved to Cyprus. She used to speak fluent Greek.

“She had loads of friends in Cyprus. And then we moved back to the UK as my dad had an accident, which did knock her.

Kiena Dawes with her baby girl shortly before her tragic suicide in July 2022

“She was a hairdresser. She used to work at Rory Blair in Fleetwood. She absolutely loved her job, she was really good at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad