A man is wanted after a group of thugs attacked two people in Preston city centre.

Police were called to Friargate after the victims were assaulted by two men and two women at around 4.45am on Sunday, April 21.

One victim escaped but the other was then the victim of an attempted robbery by the same people, say Lancashire Police.

Three people have been arrested, but the man pictured remains wanted, said the force.

Lancashire Police want to speak to the man pictured. He is believed to live in the Heysham, Morecambe area, and was visiting Preston at the time of the incident

A man and woman, both aged 21 and from Preston, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault (ABH), violent disorder and robbery.

The pair were bailed pending further enquiries.

A third person, an 18-year-old woman from Morecambe, was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault (ABH), violent disorder and attempted robbery.

She was bailed pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “We want to speak to a fourth person (pictured) in connection with this investigation.

“He is believed to live in the Heysham, Morecambe area and was visiting Preston at the time of the incident.