The family of a man fatally shot in Skelmersdale have paid a heartbreaking tribute to him saying their 'hearts were broken forever'.

The 33-year-old, from Prescot in Merseyside, was shot outside a gym on Peel Street last Thursday evening (February 8).

Emergency services scrambled to the scene found Lenny had suffered serious gunshot wounds.

Despite their best efforts, he later passed away in hospital.

In a tribute, Lenny’s family said their 'hearts were broken forever'. “On Thursday 8th February our hearts were broken forever. Our Lenny was cruelly taken from us and we don’t understand why.

“Lenny was a devoted dad. He lived for his children. They were everything to him, as he was to them. He was a beloved daddy, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and colleague.

“He was the biggest, funniest and most lovable person. He had such a big presence and would light up any room he walked into. His strength, laughter, hugs, sense of humour and banter were second to none.

“He always wanted to make a difference and do the right thing, to help and protect everyone he met and he had a real strong sense of duty and service which was shown by his time serving in the RAF.

"He loved animals so much, especially dogs. We were all so lucky to have him in our lives… to watch him grow into this strong wonderful man, loved by so many.

“We are so proud to receive all the wonderful messages and comments telling us just how many people adored Lenny and how they have all been impacted by his death.

33-year-old Lenny Scott was shot outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on Thursday evening (February 8).

“Lenny - we are going to miss you so much. You were our world. It is now so empty and much smaller without you in it. Thank you for the memories that we will all treasure forever.

“We will make sure that your children are loved and supported and that they will always remember what a fantastic dad you were. We will make sure we get the justice you deserve. You will never be forgotten. Goodnight love, love you loads xx.”

They added: “We would like to thank all those who tried so desperately to save Lenny. His friends and the emergency services who never gave up on him, who made sure he was not alone when we weren’t there.

"We take so much comfort knowing that he had people he cared for around him, we will forever be in your debt. We would also like to thank Lancashire Police - your help, support and dedication is amazing.”

A 25-year-old man from Liverpool arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday remains in custody.

Enquiries are continuing, and police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. After the shooting, the suspect made off on a bike, thought to be either an e-bike or scrambler bike, wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket.

If you noticed anyone matching this description, or have seen any abandoned bikes in the area, please tell us as you could provide some vital information to our enquiries.