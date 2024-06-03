Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who sexually assaulted a young woman at a house in Blackburn has been jailed.

The victim woke up to find Kamran Rashid in the same bed as her in November 2021.

The 40-year-old then engaged in sexual activity with her without her consent.

Kamran Rashid was jailed after sexually assaulted a young woman at a house in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The victim was so traumatised that she ran from the scene.

Rashid, formerly of Cheetham Street, Blackburn, and now of no fixed address, was arrested later the same day and charged with rape.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault by penetration when he appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court in April.

Rashid, who has previous convictions for sexual offences and is a registered sex offender, was remanded into custody to be sentenced at the same court on Monday (June 3).

Judge Philip Parry deemed Rashid to be dangerous and gave him a sentence totalling 14 years.

This was made up of nine years and nine months immediate custody followed by four years and three months on an extended licence.

Det Chief Sarah Fyans, of Lancashire Police’s East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: “Rashid is a dangerous pervert who committed this heinous offence on a really vulnerable young woman.

“Rashid knew exactly what he had done but made the victim wait until the day before she was due to give evidence in court before entering his guilty plea.

“The victim in this case has shown incredible strength and resilience throughout the judicial process. I want to place on record my admiration for the bravery she has shown.

“I hope the outcome of this case will encourage other victims to come forward, knowing they will be believed and listened to. And that we will do everything in our power to put the offenders before the courts.”

If you or anybody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.