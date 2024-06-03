Man charged with manslaughter following death of Fleetwood woman Kiena Dawes

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 17:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
He is due to appear in court later this year.

A man has been charged in relation to the death of Kiena Dawes who was killed on a railway line near Garstang.

The body of hairdresser Kiena Dawes was found on the track near Barnacre by British Transport Police on July 22, 2022.

A man has been charged in relation to the death of Kiena Dawes (Credit: Lancashire Police)A man has been charged in relation to the death of Kiena Dawes (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A man has been charged in relation to the death of Kiena Dawes (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 23-year-old, who was from St Annes but was living in Fleetwood, had been reported missing a short time earlier.

Ryan Wellings on Monday (June 3) was charged with manslaughter, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 30-year-old, formerly from Fleetwood but now of Housman Close, Bispham, was released on conditional bail to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on July 10.

Related topics:FleetwoodBritish Transport PoliceBlackpoolBisphamLancashireLancashire Police