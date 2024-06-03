Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He is due to appear in court later this year.

A man has been charged in relation to the death of Kiena Dawes who was killed on a railway line near Garstang.

The body of hairdresser Kiena Dawes was found on the track near Barnacre by British Transport Police on July 22, 2022.

A man has been charged in relation to the death of Kiena Dawes (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 23-year-old, who was from St Annes but was living in Fleetwood, had been reported missing a short time earlier.

Ryan Wellings on Monday (June 3) was charged with manslaughter, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.