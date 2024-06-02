Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Incidents were reported on Buchanan Street and Hollinshead Street.

Concerns were raised after residents reported hearing a “series of loud bangs” in Chorley.

A man was spotted acting suspiciously and a “bang or a loud pop” was heard on Buchanan Street shortly after 11pm on Friday.

A “series of loud bangs” were then heard of Hollinshead Street just after 1am on Saturday.

Officers attended but there was no trace of anybody. They later launched an appeal to establish what happened.

Chief Insp Chris Abbott, of Chorley Police, said: “I appreciate that these incidents may have caused some concern in the local area, and we are working hard to try and establish what has happened.

“Fortunately, at this stage it does not appear anyone has been injured or any property damaged.”

He added: “We have a team of detectives and uniformed officers in the area who are making enquiries, as well as staff working behind the scenes, and I would urge anyone who has any information or concerns to go and speak to them.

“If you have any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage, then I would ask you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 1655 of May 31.