Staff member left with broken jaw after being attacked at Tesco Express store in Blackburn

Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:48 BST
Officers released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.

A staff member was left with a broken jaw after being attacked at a Tesco Express store in Blackburn.

The incident occurred at the Tesco Express in Whalley New Road at around 9.30pm on May 16.

Officers want to identify this man after a Tesco Express worker was assaulted in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers want to identify this man after a Tesco Express worker was assaulted in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers on Monday (June 3) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 1516 of May 16.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

