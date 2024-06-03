Staff member left with broken jaw after being attacked at Tesco Express store in Blackburn
Officers released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.
A staff member was left with a broken jaw after being attacked at a Tesco Express store in Blackburn.
The incident occurred at the Tesco Express in Whalley New Road at around 9.30pm on May 16.
Officers on Monday (June 3) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 1516 of May 16.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.