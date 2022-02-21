Security cameras captured the Ribbleton ram-raid take place, with a van seen smashing its way through the shuttered entrance before thieves storm inside to loot the store.

The dramatic footage from inside the Premier shop in Miller Road shows the van ramming the shutters twice before a third blow rips the shop apart at around 4am on Sunday (February 20).

The van then reverses, leaving a trail of carnage, as the masked intruders step over mangled shutters and shop fittings to loot the shop.

CCTV footage shows thieves looting the Premier shop in Miller Lane, Ribbleton after they used a van to smash their way through the shuttered entrance in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 20)

Police said they the thieves made off with the shop's alcohol supply before the automatic alarm brought officers to the scene.

Devastated shop owner Bahdur Khan said his brain "just blanked" when he saw the extent of the damage to his shop.

He says it will cost thousands of pounds to repair and work is already under way to get his shop back up and running.

The Premier shop in Miller Lane, Ribbleton has been left in ruins after the ram raid on Sunday (February 20)

"When I parked up outside, my brain just blanked for a bit," said Badhur. "I came inside and the shop was just gone."

He says his shop has been repeatedly targeted by thieves, but Badhur has been left disappointed by the police response.

"The police don't take notice," he said. "They've broken in 5 or 10 times. All the time they are doing it. But the police don't do nothing.

Shop owner Bahdur Khan said his brain "just blanked" when he saw the extent of the damage to his shop. He says it will cost thousands of pounds to repair after a thieves used a van to smash their way through the shuttered entrance

"They've rammed us three times, but nobody takes notice. I don't know what to do? Where are the patrols around here after 2am? There are none. Why?"

Lancashire Police said no arrests have been made at this stage but enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting log 0236 of February 20, 2022.

