Thieves smash van into Preston convenience shop in devastating ram raid

Thieves used a van to smash their way through the shuttered entrance of the Premier shop in Miller Road, Ribbleton, in the early hours of the morning, causing bricks to rain down on the pavement.

The thieves then looted the store, stealing a large quantity of alcohol, before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made at this stage, say police.

The Premier shop in Miller Lane, Moor Nook has been left in ruins after the ram raid on Sunday (February 20)

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 3.43am yesterday (February 20) to reports of a ram raid burglary at a convenience store in Miller Road, Ribbleton.

"A van has been used to reverse into a large shutter door and force entry.

"A quantity of alcohol has then been taken. No arrests have been made at this stage.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0236 of February 20, 2022."

