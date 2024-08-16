Dangerous man who raped woman while she was screaming and crying in Clayton-le-Moors jailed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 12:41 BST
A dangerous rapist has been put behind bars following an attack in Clayton-le-Moors.

A judge at Preston Crown Court gave Daniel Owen Mercer a sentence totalling 17 years.

This was after a jury found him guilty of raping a woman in Clayton-le-Moors.

Daniel Owen Mercer was given a sentence totalling 17 years after raping a woman in Clayton-le-Moors. | Lancashire Police

His victim was screaming and crying while 39-year-old Mercer raped her.

Mercer, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 14 years immediate custody, with a further three years extended licence after the Judge deemed him to be a dangerous offender.

Mercer was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register for life.

Det Stg Mark Parrington, from East CID, said: “This was a long and complex investigation which ultimately resulted in a dangerous individual being brought to justice.

“The impact of his appalling behaviour has had a profound impact on the victim.

“She has shown incredible strength first of all in coming forward and then giving evidence during the trial. I would like to place on record my thanks and admiration.

“I hope this case and its outcome will give other victims of sexual offending the confidence to come forward, knowing that we will listen to them and act on the information they provide.”

To report a crime to police, you can call 101 or report online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Always call 999 in an emergency. 

