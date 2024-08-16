Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dangerous rapist has been put behind bars following an attack in Clayton-le-Moors.

A judge at Preston Crown Court gave Daniel Owen Mercer a sentence totalling 17 years.

This was after a jury found him guilty of raping a woman in Clayton-le-Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Owen Mercer was given a sentence totalling 17 years after raping a woman in Clayton-le-Moors. | Lancashire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His victim was screaming and crying while 39-year-old Mercer raped her.

Mercer, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 14 years immediate custody, with a further three years extended licence after the Judge deemed him to be a dangerous offender.

Mercer was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Stg Mark Parrington, from East CID, said: “This was a long and complex investigation which ultimately resulted in a dangerous individual being brought to justice.

“The impact of his appalling behaviour has had a profound impact on the victim.

“She has shown incredible strength first of all in coming forward and then giving evidence during the trial. I would like to place on record my thanks and admiration.

“I hope this case and its outcome will give other victims of sexual offending the confidence to come forward, knowing that we will listen to them and act on the information they provide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To report a crime to police, you can call 101 or report online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.