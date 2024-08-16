Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A judge spared a woman burglar from a jail sentence after hearing how she had turned her life around following the birth of her first child.

Judge Stuart Mathieson told new mum Gemma Critchley to “keep up the good work” as he handed her a 12-month community order for burglary and theft.

The 36-year-old from Preston had donned a mask to enter a house in the city with an accomplice before stealing a wallet, car keys and the householder’s car.

The Crown Court heard the occupant had been so frightened by the intruders that he barricaded himself in his bedroom and then jumped out of the first floor window.

But after a defence barrister outlined how Critchley had turned her back on a life of crime to bring up her nine-month-old son, Judge Mathieson told her: “If this isn’t going to be the moment you sort your life out, then when?

“We see so many cases where all the commitments and promises people make backfire. But you have impressed me.”

The court heard that serial offender Critchley, of Plungington Road, Preston, entered the house of a Mr Hussain with another person at around 2:30am. They were both wearing masks.

“Although there was no direct threat of violence towards Mr Hussain, he was so frightened he tried to barricade the door of his room and then jumped out of the window,” said prosecuting barrister Catherine Ellis.

In a victim impact statement read out to the court Mr Hussain said he was still in shock from the incident weeks later. He was terrified someone might break into the house again.

“He had to leave Preston because he didn’t feel safe anymore,” said Miss Ellis. “He had lived in that house for 30 years and it was heartbreaking.”

She revealed Mr Hussain had suffered physical injuries jumping from the bedroom window and had experienced mental trauma causing him recurring nightmares. He had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety for which he was on medication.

Claire Larton, representing Critchley, told the court that the birth of her first child in Styal Prison in Cheshire last November had been a turning point for her.

“She has changed. It is my pleasure to say it is a case where things have turned around.

“When I first represented her a number of years ago she was well entrenched in offending.

“(But) since having her child in Styal Prison in November last year she was done everything she can to stop that offending.”

Judge Mathieson had adjourned sentencing at an earlier hearing for reports from the probation service to show how Critchley was now coping as a mum. The reports, it was said, had been glowing and revealed she had turned her back on crime.

Although her crimes would normally have carried a prison sentence of at least 18 months, he told her: “This is a very unusual case. When I adjourned sentencing it was a case of ‘fingers crossed.’

“(But) you have impressed me. I suspect you have impressed yourself and certainly your mother.

“So I am going to pass a wholly exceptional sentence here, a community order for 12 months.

“I have no doubt that you will smash that because you are on the up. If you don’t I have to warn you that you will be back here (in court).

“Success stories need to be encouraged. You get on with your life and let everyone else get on with their lives and let’s not see you again.

“Keep on keeping on and keep up that good work.”

Judge Mathieson turned down a request from Mr Hussain for a restraining order to prevent Critchley from making any contact with him in the future, saying there was "absolutely no need" for one.