The teacher accused of murdering a baby boy he was adopting has been on suspended on full pay since July 2023.

Jamie Varley has today appeared in court accused of murdering the 13-month-old baby boy he was hoping to adopt Preston Davey.

The Year 10 teacher at South Shore Academy, of Chandlers Way, Grimsargh, has been charged with: murder; two counts of sexual assault of a male child under 13; inflicting grievous bodily harm; five counts of cruelty to a person under 16; ten counts of taking indecent images of a child; two counts of possessing indecent images of a child; one count of distributing an indecent image of a child; one count of possessing an extreme image.

His partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, 31, of Chandlers Way, Grimsargh, has been charged with: causing and allowing the death of a child; two counts of cruelty to a person under 16; sexual assault of a male child under 13.

Varley, 36, also of Chandlers Way, Grimsargh, and McGowan-Fazakerley formerly lived in Staining Road, Normoss.

A Lancashire Police spokseman said: “Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley were in the process of adopting Preston Davey.”

Jamie Varley was working at South Shore Academy when he was accused of murdering Preston Davey | NW

Matt McIver, COO, of the Cidari Multi Academy Trust which runs South Shore Academy said: “Firstly our thoughts are with the family of Preston Davey and all those affected by this case.

“At the time of his arrest in 2023, Mr Varley was employed at South Shore Academy by Bright Futures Education Trust. He was immediately suspended whilst the police investigation continued.

“On 1st October, South Shore Academy transferred to Cidari Multi Academy Trust, since then he has remained suspended. During this time he has not been permitted onto, or attended school premises, or been permitted to contact pupils or colleagues.

“This morning Cidari senior leaders and specialist staff have been at the school providing support locally to colleagues and pupils. The charges do not relate to any pupils past or present at South Shore Academy.

“Following the decision to charge Mr Varley, and the nature of those charges, Cidari is now considering its position in relation to Mr Varley’s employment. This will be done in consultation with other agencies and within the relevant legislation and statutory guidance. We will not be making any further comment at this time.”

When asked if Varley had been suspended on full pay since his arrest, Mr McIver added: “Jamie was suspended on full pay as we are legally obliged to do."

Varley, and McGowan-Fazakerley are due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Monday.