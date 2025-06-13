Lancashire Police charge man with the murder of 13-month-old baby Preston Davey in Blackpool
Jamie Varley, 36, of Chandlers Way, Grimsargh, has been charged with the murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey.
Lancashire Police were called to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 7.15pm on July 27, 2023, to a report that a baby boy been brought into the hospital unresponsive.
Despite medic best efforts little Preston was pronounced deceased a short time later.
A 36-year-old man, formerly from Blackpool and now Grimsargh near Preston, was arrested on suspicion of murder and later arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, assault, and Ill treatment and neglect of a child under 13.
A 31-year-old man, formerly from Blackpool and now Grimsargh near Preston, was arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Both men were re-arrested on Wednesday and having consulted the Crown Prosecution Service, we last night charged them with the following.
“Jamie Varley, 36, of Chandlers Way, Grimsargh, has been charged with the following: murder, two counts of sexual assault of a male child under 13, inflicting grievous bodily harm, five counts of cruelty to a person under 16, ten counts of taking indecent images of a child, two counts of possessing indecent images of a child, one count of distributing an indecent image of a child, one count of possessing an extreme image.
”John McGowan-Fazakerley, 31, of Chandlers Way, Grimsargh, has been charged with the following: causing and allowing the death of a child; two counts of cruelty to a person under 16; sexual assault of a male child under 13. All the charges relate to the same victim.
“Both men have been remanded into custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court this morning.”