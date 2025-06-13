The Lancashire man charged with the murder of a baby boy was a teacher at a Blackpool high school, we can exclusively reveal.

Jamie Varley, 36, of Chandlers Way, Grimsargh was a Year 10 teacher at South Shore Academy when he was arrested.

Lancashire Police were called to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 7.15pm on July 27, 2023, to a report that a baby boy had been brought into the hospital unresponsive.

Very sadly, the baby boy, who we can now name as 13-month-old Preston Davey, was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Preston Davey died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital in July 2023 | Third party

A 36-year-old man, formerly from Blackpool and now Grimsargh near Preston, was arrested on suspicion of murder and later arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, assault, and Ill treatment and neglect of a child under 13.

A 31-year-old man, formerly from Blackpool and now Grimsargh near Preston, was arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

Both men were re-arrested on Wednesday and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, we last night charged them with the following.

South Shore Academy | Google

Jamie Varley, 36, of Chandlers Way, Grimsargh, has been charged with: murder; two counts of sexual assault of a male child under 13; inflicting grievous bodily harm; five counts of cruelty to a person under 16; ten counts of taking indecent images of a child; two counts of possessing indecent images of a child; one count of distributing an indecent image of a child; one count of possessing an extreme image.

John McGowan-Fazakerley, 31, of Chandlers Way, Grimsargh, has been charged with: causing and allowing the death of a child; two counts of cruelty to a person under 16; sexual assault of a male child under 13.

Former South Shore Academy teacher Jamie Varley has been charged with the murder of little Preston Davey | NW

All the charges relate to the same victim.

Both men have been remanded into custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court this morning

A spokesman for South Shore Academy has been been approached for comment.