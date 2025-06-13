The Crown Prosecution Service has issued a warning after a Lancashire man was charged with the murder of a 13-month-old baby boy.

The Chief Crown Prosecutor of CPS North West have issued a warning reminding people proccedings are now active against the defandants and that they have the right to a fair trial.

Jamie Varley, 36, of Chandlers Way, Grimsargh formerly of Normoss, has been charged with the murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey.

Police and CSI investigating the boy's death at a home in Staining Road, Normoss on Friday, August 4, 2023

Lancashire Police were called to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 7.15pm on July 27, 2023, to a report that a baby boy been brought into the hospital unresponsive.

Despite medic best efforts little Preston was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Suzanne Llewellyn, Chief Crown Prosecutor of CPS North West, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with Lancashire Police following a detailed police investigation, to review the available evidence and advise on the appropriate charges.

“We recognise the profoundly distressing nature of the alleged crimes – however we remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are now active, and they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Preston Davey died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital in July 2023 | Third party

Jamie Varley, 36, of Chandlers Way, Grimsargh, has been charged with the following: murder, two counts of sexual assault of a male child under 13, inflicting grievous bodily harm, five counts of cruelty to a person under 16, ten counts of taking indecent images of a child, two counts of possessing indecent images of a child, one count of distributing an indecent image of a child, one count of possessing an extreme image.

”John McGowan-Fazakerley, 31, of Chandlers Way, Grimsargh, has been charged with the following: causing and allowing the death of a child; two counts of cruelty to a person under 16; sexual assault of a male child under 13. All the charges relate to the same victim.”

Both men have been remanded into custody to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court this morning.