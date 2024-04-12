Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A burger restaurant which was due to open its doors this weekend has been forced to delay.

All Hopes No Promises which was due to open at St Wilfrid Street, behind the Bistrot Pierre restaurant in the city centre, on Saturday, has had to postpone due to ill health.

The restaurant, which also serves up a range of cocktails and carbs, previously closed sites at Smashed Preston, Miller Arcade and All Hopes No Promises on Guidhall Street. Announcing the news to their Facebook followers on Wednesday, they said: “Guyssss going to make your day even $hi*ter.

“Unfortunately we can’t open this weekend as planned.

“Ill health has hit us hard.”