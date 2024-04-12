Burger restaurant All Hopes No Promises forced to cancel opening weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
A burger restaurant which was due to open its doors this weekend has been forced to delay.
All Hopes No Promises which was due to open at St Wilfrid Street, behind the Bistrot Pierre restaurant in the city centre, on Saturday, has had to postpone due to ill health.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now
READ MORE:
The restaurant, which also serves up a range of cocktails and carbs, previously closed sites at Smashed Preston, Miller Arcade and All Hopes No Promises on Guidhall Street. Announcing the news to their Facebook followers on Wednesday, they said: “Guyssss going to make your day even $hi*ter.
“Unfortunately we can’t open this weekend as planned.
“Ill health has hit us hard.”
They added that they would be opening the following weekend ‘no matter what!’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.