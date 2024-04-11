Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston superstars the Spud Brothers aka Jake and Harley Nelson have announced they are on the lookout for another person to join them.

Jacob, 28, and Harley Nelson, 21, have become a global sensation for their baked potatoes (Credit: Jacob Nelson / SWNS)

READ MORE:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More We're the Spud Brothers and have fans all over the world and now we are going to share our secrets

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now Due to the Hot Potato Tram’s continuing popularity which sees queues of hungry people on the daily wait for their potato filling fix, the dynamic duo are in need of another pair of hands. Announcing the news on their Facebook page earlier this week they said: “We are looking for someone to join the spudbros - 3-4 days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Must have experience in fast pace catering. Comfortable on TikTok live and other social media platforms and be able to drive.”

They added to comment under their post and they would get in touch.

Joshua (left) being shown the ropes by Harley.

Love Island contestants Joshua Ritchie and girlfriend Sophie Piper paid the pair a visit earlier in the week.

Dressed as a spud Joshua got stuck in making a tuna and cheese jacket potato.