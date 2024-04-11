Love Island stars pay Preston Spud Brothers a visit as they issue job advert
and live on Freeview channel 276
Preston superstars the Spud Brothers aka Jake and Harley Nelson have announced they are on the lookout for another person to join them.
READ MORE:
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now Due to the Hot Potato Tram’s continuing popularity which sees queues of hungry people on the daily wait for their potato filling fix, the dynamic duo are in need of another pair of hands. Announcing the news on their Facebook page earlier this week they said: “We are looking for someone to join the spudbros - 3-4 days a week.
“Must have experience in fast pace catering. Comfortable on TikTok live and other social media platforms and be able to drive.”
They added to comment under their post and they would get in touch.
Love Island contestants Joshua Ritchie and girlfriend Sophie Piper paid the pair a visit earlier in the week.
Dressed as a spud Joshua got stuck in making a tuna and cheese jacket potato.
He was later asked on his Snapchat how he found making a spud in the spud van and he said it was great fun.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.