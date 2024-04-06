New Preston bar All Hopes No Promises PR1 issues tongue-in-cheek message to customers ahead of opening
A Preston bar has issued a tongue-in-cheek message to customers ahead of opening.
All Hopes No Promises PR1, which is earmarked to open in the city centre next week, has issued the hilarious message on its Facebook socials.
Customers wanting to make a booking via Facebook messenger are greeted with a message that reads: “AYA. Yes we take bookings.
“Yes kids (little sh*ts) are allowed - we are a bar, there may be swearing, there may be amazing inappropriate music!”
The message added that there were games consoles in the basements, that the food is mint but to expect wait times as they get very busy.
It further read: “Remember, we are a bar, don’t be expecting 5* dining experience.”
The bar, which has another site at Market Street, Lancaster, recently announced it had closed its Smashed Preston burger site in the in Miller Arcade.
Announcing the news on their All Hopes No Promises PR1 Facebook earlier this week, a spokesperson said: “Right we have had a lot of messages so thought you need an update.
“People still think we are closing down for good…We are not…Here to stay for the haters.
“Smashed Preston - Miller Arcade - Closed.
“All Hopes No Promises LA1 - Open.
“All Hopes No Promises PR1 - new location - opening next week (keeping you all guessing on new location - It’s still in the city centre).” The post jokingly added: “Proper Carbs Bevs & Cocktails, Gaming, Little Sh*ts Still Welcome, Same Attitude, Gift Cards Still Valid.
“Biggest thing , YESSSSS of course we are staying dog friendly.”
A location for the new venue has yet to be announced.
