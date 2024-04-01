Popular burger joint Smashed Preston announces 'closure'
A popular burger joint in Preston has announced its 'closure'.
The owners of Smashed Preston, based in Miller Arcade, said they would be closing for good. Announcing the news today (April 1) under the new profile name of All Hopes No Promises on their Facebook page they said: "Sadly Smashed Preston Miller Arcade will be closing for good!
"Thank you for the memories and thank each and everyone of you that made Smashed Preston!
"Goodbye for now."
However, a fresh post put out a few hours later claimed it was part of an April Fool's Day prank.
Placing an X after Smashed Preston and a tick after All Hopes No Promises, the updated post read: "We fool you every year. However not this year.
"Aiming To Be Open By The Weekend."
All Hopes No Promises have been approached for comment.
