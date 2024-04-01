Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular burger joint in Preston has announced its 'closure'.

The owners of Smashed Preston, based in Miller Arcade, said they would be closing for good. Announcing the news today (April 1) under the new profile name of All Hopes No Promises on their Facebook page they said: "Sadly Smashed Preston Miller Arcade will be closing for good!

The owners of Smashed Preston said they would be 'closing' for good.

"Thank you for the memories and thank each and everyone of you that made Smashed Preston!

"Goodbye for now."

Placing an X after Smashed Preston and a tick after All Hopes No Promises, the updated post read: "We fool you every year. However not this year.

All Hopes No Promises PR1. New Name, New Location, Same Media, Same Attitude.

"Aiming To Be Open By The Weekend."