A burger joint in Preston has announced its new location and opening date.

All Hopes No Promises will open at St Wilfrid Street, behind the Bistrot Pierre restaurant in the city centre, on Saturday (April 13).

All Hopes No Promises, which previously closed sites at Smashed Preston, Miller Arcade and All Hopes No Promises on Guidhall Street, will be opening its doors on Saturday (April 13) at St Wilfrid Street, behind the Bistrot Pierre restaurant in the city centre.

The restaurant which also serves up a range of cocktails and carbs previously jested that there would be gaming in the new venue and that ‘little sh*ts are still welcome’.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for All Hopes No Promises said: “Ok Ok Ok…We had you guessing.

“Here we go…15-16 St Wilfrid St, PR12US.

“Bigger kitchen. No steep basements. Car park next door. Closer to the train station.