Three teenagers have been arrested – one on suspicion of attempted murder – following a stabbing near Moor Park in Preston.

What happened?

A 15-year-old boy was found with a stab wound after officers responded to a report of an assault on Blackpool Road at around 4 pm yesterday.

A boy, 14, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing near Preston’s Moor Park | Google

He was taken to hospital where he remained for treatment today. Police described his condition as “serious but stable”.

A second 15-year-old boy also suffered a stab wound but his injury is “not thought to be serious,” according to officers.

What is the latest update?

Three teenage boys from Preston have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation:

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and affray.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and affray.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.

What has Lancashire Police said about the investigation?

Det Chief Insp Sean Kelly-Martland, of South CID, said: “This incident has left a young man with some very significant injuries, and while we have now made a number of arrests as part of our investigation, I would continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen what happened or who has any information or footage that may assist us in piecing together the events of yesterday afternoon to get in touch.

“We are particularly interested in seeing any dashcam or CCTV footage from Blackpool Road and Moor Park Avenue, both near to Moor Park, between 3.30pm and 4.15pm.

“I’m sure hearing about this will have caused a great deal of concern and upset in the immediate area and more widely, and I want to reassure people that we have a team of detectives working on this case.

“People will see an increase in our officers in the area, so if you have any concerns or information, please do go and speak to them.

“If you see any footage of the assault circulating on social media, please remember that there are real people who are affected by this incident.

“I ask again that you don’t share it and don’t speculate about what happened, but please report it through the appropriate channels.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1001 of March 31.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.