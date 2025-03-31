Breaking

Teenage boy hospitalised after stabbing in Preston's Moor Park

Sean Gleaves
Published 31st Mar 2025, 17:50 BST
A teenage boy was hospitalised after being stabbed in a park in Preston today.

The boy was found with a stab wound after officers responded to a report of an assault in the Moor Park area at around 4pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack.

A teenage boy was hospitalised after being stabbed in a park in Preston | Google

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “An investigation is underway and is in its early stages.

“There is currently a road closure in place on Garstang Road.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1001 of March 31.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

