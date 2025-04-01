Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Police are appealing for information and footage after a teenager was left seriously injured following an assault in Preston.

Shortly after 4pm yesterday, police received a report of a serious assault on Blackpool Road by Moor Park.

A 15-year-old boy suffered a stab injury, and has been taken to hospital, where he remains for treatment. His condition is described as serious but stable.

A second 15-year-old boy suffered a stab injury, which is not thought to be serious.

An investigation is underway, as detectives and uniformed officers carry out enquiries.

DCI Sean Kelly-Martland, of South CID said: “This assault has left a teenager very poorly, and our thoughts are with him as he receives treatment.

“Our investigation is very much in the early stages, but we have a dedicated team of officers conducting enquiries to locate and arrest those responsible.

“I know that this may be concerning to hear about, but I want to reassure you that you will see an increase in our officers presence in the area. If you have any concerns, or information, please do approach them as they carry out their duties.

“If you see any footage of the assault circulating on social media, please remember that there are real people who are affected by this incident. I ask that you refrain from sharing it, and speculating online, and please report it through the appropriate channels.

“I want to make a direct appeal to anyone who may be able to assist our enquiries. We are particularly interested in seeing any dashcam or CCTV footage of Blackpool Road, and Moor Park Avenue, both near to Moor Park, between 3:30pm and 4:15pm today (31st March).

“If you saw anything suspicious, or have any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, please do the responsible thing, and get in touch with us.”

You can contact 101 quoting log 1001 of 31st March. Any footage can be uploaded to Appeal following stabbing in Preston | Lancashire Investigate | Community Portal