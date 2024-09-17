Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff of two gyms that suddenly closed over the weekend have spoken out after many members have claimed they have been left thousands out of pocket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gym goers were left in shock after turning up for their daily workouts at Body Confidence HQ only to find both the Preston and Chorley sites had closed.

Body Confidence HQ has closed both its gyms in Preston (pictured) and Chorley leaving clients baffled. | Google

The sites located at Rough Hey Road, Grimsargh and Unit 2, Vyking Park, Standish St, Chorley, are no longer accesssible to members of the public and all social media forums relating to the company have been deleted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff have now broken their silence saying they have not had any contact with owner Liam McNamara since last month and that they were heartbroken by the turn of events.

Staff have come forward to say they are heartbroken with the turn of events. | UGC

A joint statement circulating on social media read: “We are absolutely heartbroken that the memories, wins, sessions and the community has come to an end.

“The gym was a safe haven for a lot of people and not one of us saw this happening or wanted it to end this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “None of the coaching team have had any contact with Liam since Friday 13th September and we reassure and promise that we had no knowledge of the events or situation at BCHQ prior to its closing.

“We wanted to say a thank you to our amazing members for being so supportive and understanding throughout this whole situation and hope to see them succeed even more in the future.

“Thank you for all the memories.

Laura, Nathan, Ellie and Rich.”

A email sent to all gym goers which has been shown to the Post by owner Liam McNamara claimed the closure was due partially to theft and robbery which he claimed placed a significant strain on the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that a breakdown in communication with the landlord had also been a deciding factor.

He signed the email off by stating that the company would be in the hands of liquidators who would manage the future of the company and that members would be receiving further details from the legal team.

Read More Why KFC was closed at Preston Docks at the weekend

Many gym companies are now offering to help members left out of pocket including Pro-Fit based at the Capitol Centre are offering ex-BCHQ members a free 28 day membership with no obligation.

With many claiming they are owed hundreds from paid up memberships, Lancashire Police have bee approached on the matter.

Have you paid for a membership and been affected by the gym closures? If, so, get in contact by emailing [email protected].