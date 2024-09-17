Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

KFC at Preston Docks closed suddenly on Saturday, leaving fried chicken fans spitting feathers.

Customers were relieved to see the fast-food outlet in Port Way back open on Sunday, but were keen to find out why the drive-thru restaurant had to close the previous day.

KFC at Preston Docks was closed on Saturday (September 14) for "routine maintenance", said a spokesman for the fast-food outlet | Google

It led to speculation on social media, with some claiming pest control was the reason for the unexpected closure.

The Post reached out to KFC who were eager to reassure customers that this was not the case.

Why KFC closed on Saturday

A spokesman explained: “Our Ashton-on-Ribble restaurant was closed for a short while on Saturday while we carried out routine maintenance on some of our equipment”, adding, “but rest assured, the team were back at the fryers the next day.”