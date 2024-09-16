Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gym goers were left in shock after turning up for their daily workouts only to find their Preston store had closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Body Confidence HQ has closed both its gyms in Preston and Chorley leaving clients baffled.

Body Confidence HQ has closed both its gyms in Preston (pictured) and Chorley leaving clients baffled. | Google

The sites located at Rough Hey Road, Grimsargh and Unit 2, Vyking Park, Standish St, Chorley, are no longer accesssible to members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No reason was given for the abrupt closures, with not even a sign on the door warning customers.

A spokesperson told the Post that the business had shut on Saturday and ‘informed people on the Saturday’.

Another added: “There’s been no statement as to why it has closed.

“Clients are now out there looking for a new gym.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Post tried to reach out to the company via their social media platforms which all no longer exist, with the contact number for both premises going straight to voicemail.

The gym's website has been taken down along with its other social media platforms. | Body Confidence HQ Preston website

Kind hearted locals have now offered to help those who have been left out of pocket by the sudden closure through social media Facebook groups.

Evolve Health and Fitness Hub in Chorley is offering a free week pass along with a free induction/taster personal training session with one of the trainers.

All you have to do is call in or direct message the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do The Work HQ in Preston is also offering a no obligation free week of coaching to those affected.

Have you paid for a membership and been affected by the gym closures? If, so, get in contact by emailing [email protected].