Body Confidence HQ closes its gyms in Preston and Chorley leaving clients baffled
Body Confidence HQ has closed both its gyms in Preston and Chorley leaving clients baffled.
The sites located at Rough Hey Road, Grimsargh and Unit 2, Vyking Park, Standish St, Chorley, are no longer accesssible to members of the public.
No reason was given for the abrupt closures, with not even a sign on the door warning customers.
A spokesperson told the Post that the business had shut on Saturday and ‘informed people on the Saturday’.
Another added: “There’s been no statement as to why it has closed.
“Clients are now out there looking for a new gym.”
The Post tried to reach out to the company via their social media platforms which all no longer exist, with the contact number for both premises going straight to voicemail.
Kind hearted locals have now offered to help those who have been left out of pocket by the sudden closure through social media Facebook groups.
Evolve Health and Fitness Hub in Chorley is offering a free week pass along with a free induction/taster personal training session with one of the trainers.
All you have to do is call in or direct message the team.
Do The Work HQ in Preston is also offering a no obligation free week of coaching to those affected.
Have you paid for a membership and been affected by the gym closures? If, so, get in contact by emailing [email protected].
