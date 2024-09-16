Body Confidence HQ closes its gyms in Preston and Chorley leaving clients baffled

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:13 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 12:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Gym goers were left in shock after turning up for their daily workouts only to find their Preston store had closed.

Body Confidence HQ has closed both its gyms in Preston and Chorley leaving clients baffled.

Body Confidence HQ has closed both its gyms in Preston (pictured) and Chorley leaving clients baffled.Body Confidence HQ has closed both its gyms in Preston (pictured) and Chorley leaving clients baffled.
Body Confidence HQ has closed both its gyms in Preston (pictured) and Chorley leaving clients baffled. | Google

The sites located at Rough Hey Road, Grimsargh and Unit 2, Vyking Park, Standish St, Chorley, are no longer accesssible to members of the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No reason was given for the abrupt closures, with not even a sign on the door warning customers.

A spokesperson told the Post that the business had shut on Saturday and ‘informed people on the Saturday’.

Another added: “There’s been no statement as to why it has closed.

“Clients are now out there looking for a new gym.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Post tried to reach out to the company via their social media platforms which all no longer exist, with the contact number for both premises going straight to voicemail.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

The gym's website has been taken down along with its other social media platforms.The gym's website has been taken down along with its other social media platforms.
The gym's website has been taken down along with its other social media platforms. | Body Confidence HQ Preston website

Kind hearted locals have now offered to help those who have been left out of pocket by the sudden closure through social media Facebook groups.

Evolve Health and Fitness Hub in Chorley is offering a free week pass along with a free induction/taster personal training session with one of the trainers.

All you have to do is call in or direct message the team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Do The Work HQ in Preston is also offering a no obligation free week of coaching to those affected.

Have you paid for a membership and been affected by the gym closures? If, so, get in contact by emailing [email protected].

Related topics:GymsPrestonPeopleChorleyLancashireSocial mediaFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice