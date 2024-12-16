A proposed 45-acre Muslim cemetery in Lancashire, planned to be the largest in Britain, has sparked strong opposition from local residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aerial images show the scale of the Memorial Garden project, which includes 12,250 burial plots, a funeral parlour and prayer halls.

The cemetery would be located near Oswaldtwistle, west of Blackburn, a town with a population of just 10,815.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aerial images reveal the entire 84 acres of land off Blackburn Road on the outskirts of Oswaldtwistle | William Lailey / SWNS

If approved, it would surpass the Gardens of Peace in East London, which has 10,000 plots on 21.5 acres.

The proposal, submitted by billionaire brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa, sparked concern among thousands of local residents.

Mohsin co-owns Asda alongside private equity firm TDR Capital, but his brother has sold his stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda owns the ‘healthy fast food' chain Leon, while EG Group - founded by the Issa brothers in 2001 - owns several well-known brands, including Cooplands bakery.

Opponents are worried about increased traffic and potential harm to local wildlife on the greenfield site.

Local Conservative councillor Steve Smithson, 39, is part of a group called 'Say no to the Cemetery' | William Lailey / SWNS

Local Conservative councillor Steve Smithson, 39, said: "The community is urging decision-makers to reject the application to protect Oswaldtwistle’s Green Belt, environment, and public safety.

"We are deeply concerned about traffic safety on Blackburn Road, described as ‘the most dangerous road in Oswaldtwistle’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Increased traffic from daily funerals, with numbers exceeding 400 during large events, would strain the road network, heightening the risk of accidents and an increase to carbon emissions”

"The site poses a significant risk of groundwater contamination due to its geology and high water table, raising concerns that burial activity could lead to contamination of nearby allotments, gardens, and local waterways.

"Seasonal flooding further exacerbates these risks, with the lower fields frequently underwater for months."

Aerial images show the scale of the Memorial Garden project, which includes 12,250 burial plots, | William Lailey / SWNS

An earlier application to build an 85-acre cemetery on the site was withdrawn after strong local opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original proposal included 35,000 plots, prayer pavilions, caretaker accommodation and 752 parking spaces.

The Issa brothers scaled back the project to 12,250 plots and 356 parking spaces in response to the backlash.

The revised application has been submitted and will go before the planning committee in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Smithson is part of a group called 'Say no to the Cemetery' - who are hoping that the Issa brothers will withdraw their application.

He said that while 300 residents attended a meeting about the plans, more than 3,000 people supported the campaign online.

He addded: "The community is very much behind stopping the cemetery.

"We've got a Go Fund Me page which is raising funds to hire professionals needed to effectively challenge this unwanted and unnecessary application”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've issued leaflets to residents and placed banners around the town to raise awareness of the application."

Opponents are worried about increased traffic and potential harm to local wildlife on the greenfield site. | William Lailey / SWNS

An Issa Foundation spokesperson said: "Our charity is committed to supporting the communities we serve.

"We are proud to be part of the development of a cemetery in Oswaldtwistle - a vital community asset that meets an essential need and significantly enhances the current space.

"We respect and value the feedback received from all stakeholders throughout this process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In line with our commitment to transparency and thoroughness, professional advisers have carefully undertaken the necessary development considerations.

"Also, based on our public consultation early this year, we have significantly reduced and revised the scheme to appease the concerns of residents.

"The proposed cemetery design and development, along with the necessary reports have been incorporated into a revised planning application, which has now been submitted for council review and approval.

"We look forward to Hyndburn Borough Council’s consideration of this important project and remain committed to working collaboratively to address the needs of the local community.”