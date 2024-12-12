Researchers study environmental impacts of Star Wars: Andor filming on Cleveleys seafront

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 19:27 BST

Researchers have begun studying the environmental impacts of Star Wars location shooting in Cleveleys.

Cleveleys seafront was transformed for the filming of Star Wars: Andor in 2022, with crews from E&E Industries filming for eight days from May 1.

If you saw the film crews or visited the area, Dr Rebecca Harrison, a Senior Lecturer in Film and Media at the Open University, wants to hear from you.

Cleveleys seafront was transformed for the filming of Star Wars: Andor in 2022placeholder image
Cleveleys seafront was transformed for the filming of Star Wars: Andor in 2022 | National World

Dr Harrison is leading a study on the “Environmental Impact of Filmmaking (EIF),” using Star Wars as a case study to explore eco-friendly production practices.

Her research investigates how location shoots affect local ecosystems, including wildlife, and aims to develop ways for the film industry to become more sustainable.

She is inviting participants to take an online survey to help with this important study on filmmaking’s environmental impact.

Dr Harrison says: “I want to know what wildlife is disrupted when cameras and catering trucks move in.

"How people feel when roads are closed, or recreational sites are closed off, and why the advantages of location shoots are always promoted in economic terms.

“I want to look beyond the headlines to understand how film shoots might become more environmentally friendly for plants, animals, and people in future.”

Cleveleys is just one of 14 sites that Dr Harrison is visiting across the UK.

She will be discovering the differences between how they appear today - complete with wildlife, human visitors, litter and traffic - and how they appeared in the film.

The British Film Industry reported that in 2023, film and high-end television production companies contributed £4.23 billion to the UK economy.

Cleveleys beach and the Irish Sea star in Star Wars: Andorplaceholder image
Cleveleys beach and the Irish Sea star in Star Wars: Andor | Andor/Disney Plus

Meanwhile, the State of Nature Report 2023, produced through a collaboration of more than 60 partners, revealed there had been no let-up in the decline of the UK’s wildlife.

Dr Harrison added: “It’s clear that there are economic advantages to allowing location shoots – but we need to make sure they’re managed in a way that suits local communities and protects the habitats of our increasingly endangered wildlife.”

The 14 locations in the study include Forest of Dean’s ancient Puzzlewood, Winspit Quarry in Dorset, Middle Peak Quarry in Derbyshire and more.

