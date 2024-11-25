Oswaldtwistle residents continue to fight against Blackburn Issa brothers' plans for controversial cemetery

Oswaldtwistle residents are continuing to fight against plans for a new cemetery between Oswaldtwistle and Blackburn.

The Issa Foundation submitted a new scaled-down planning application which halved the size of the graveyard last month.

The revised plans reduced the number of plots by two-thirds and moved it to the north-west edge of the site between Oswaldtwistle and Blackburn.

Residents are continuing to fight against plans for a new cemetery between Oswaldtwistle and Blackburn
Residents are continuing to fight against plans for a new cemetery between Oswaldtwistle and Blackburn | Contributed

The original proposal on 84 acres (34 hectares), of land off Blackburn Road near West End Business Park, was for 35,000 burial plots along with prayer pavilions and over 660 car parking spaces.

The application was withdrawn in January 2022 after a wave of protest from nearby residents.

The foundation hoped the reduction in size, re-siting and other changes would allay local people’s fears, but Hyndburn Council Conservative group leader councillor Zak Khan said he and residents in his St Oswald’s ward remained "adamantly opposed" to the project.

“Reducing the size of this cemetery does not make it any more acceptable," he said.

A spokesman for the Issa Foundation said: “The decision to move forward with this application follows a period of successful public engagement and consultation with the local planning authority.

“The feedback provided by residents, the local authority and from our team of planning professionals, has been invaluable in re-shaping the final design."

Billionaire brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa
Billionaire brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa

A meeting organised by local ward councillors and residents was held this week following the updated application.

The proposal has drawn criticism from residents who fear the cemetery will threaten wildlife, contaminate groundwater and increase traffic.

The community urged decision-makers to reject the application to protect Oswaldtwistle’s Green Belt, environment and public safety.

Residents also created a GoFundMe to raise funds in order to build their case.

