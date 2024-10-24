Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new cemetery proposed by the Issa brothers’ charity has been cut in half after a number of objections.

The Issa Foundation which is the charity created by Blackburn brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa has submitted a new scaled-down planning application which halves the size of the graveyard, reduces the number of plots by two-thirds and moves it to the north-west edge of the site between Oswaldwistle and Blackburn.

The Issa Foundation is the charitable group set up in 2016 by the family of EG Group founders Mohsin and Zuber Issa. | UGC

The original proposal on 84 acres (34 hectares), of land off Blackburn Road near West End Business Park, was for 35,000 burial plots along with prayer pavilions and over 660 car parking spaces.

In March a public consultation was held in Oswaldtwistle Social Club where more than 200 residents showed opposition to the plans to build a new cemetery in Oswaldtwistle.

What the plans for the Oswaldtwitsle Cemetery look like. | Oswaldtwitsle Cemetery

Concerns were focused on the impact on safety on Blackburn Road, wildlife and green belt land.

Now a new smaller plan has been submitted to Hyndburn Council.

The latest application – currently being validated by town hall planners – reduced the size of the cemetery to 45 acres, cuts the number of grave plots to 12,250 and proposes just 387 parking places.

It will have a single pavilion and was originally planned be open to burials for people of all faiths from the wider East Lancashire area.

A spokesman for the Issa Foundation said the feedback provided by residents, the local authority and from their team of planning professionals, has been invaluable in re-shaping the final design.