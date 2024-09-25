Accrington Stanley's popular funfair and firework display returning to Wham Stadium for seventh year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
When and where will the firework display take place?
Accrington Stanley's firework display will return to the Wham Stadium on Sunday, November 3.
What time will the event start?
Sponsored by Hyndburn Borough Council, the event will get underway at 5pm and end at 10pm.
The firework display will take place at approximately 7:30pm.
Alongside the fireworks, there will be a fantastic funfair provided by John Collins Funfairs, with entertainment for all the family guaranteed.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Will food and drink be available?
The club's Fanzone will be open on the night, as well as the Clayton End kiosks, with hot and cold drinks, including beers and wine being served.
There will also be burgers, hotdogs and pie and peas on offer.
Coley's, part of Stanley's world class hospitality venue, will also be open on the night, with visitors able to embrace the wonderful facilities on offer.
How much are tickets?
Early Bird tickets can be purchased prior to the day of the event from the club shop, with £4 for adults, £2 for under 16s, and £10 for a family ticket which includes two adults and two under 16s.
Anybody under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult and entry could be refused if an adult is not present.
With the fireworks display taking place at the Coppice End of the Wham Stadium, standing tickets are available for the Farleys Solicitors Stand (Clayton End).
Unreserved seating tickets will be available for both the HML Recycling Jack Barrett Main Stand and the iMEP Eric Whalley Family Stand.
For safety purposes, those bringing pushchairs or prams should purchase tickets in the seated stands. Also, dedicated spaces are available for wheelchair users and carers.
Where can I purchase tickets?
Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid disappointment.
Tickets can be purchased online here: https://www.venuetoolbox.com/AccringtonStanley/ASP/bookTickets.asp
Warren Eastham, Commercial Director at Accrington Stanley, said: "Our Funfair and Fireworks event is one of the most popular firework displays in the area and every year we receive great demand for tickets.
"For anyone looking to attend this year, we would advise taking advantage of the advance ticket offer to avoid disappointment.
"With the funfair, fireworks, food and drink, we have got entertainment for all the family and it is always a really amazing community atmosphere here at the Wham Stadium."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.