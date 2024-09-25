Preston pub is amongst best in UK according to Campaign for Real Ale & soon finds out if it's number 1
CAMRA has announced the 17 regional winners of it’s Pub of the Year 2024 competition and the Black Horse on Friargate has come out on top in the West Pennines category.
Pubs in the competition are scored on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression, but most importantly – the quality of live beer, real cider and perry.
The regional and national finalists are now in competition for the UK National Pub of the Year award, with judges whittling the 17 pubs down to just four in late September.
CAMRA’s esteemed National Pub of the Year title is the topmost accolade the campaigning group can bestow upon a pub and the overall winner will be announced in January 2025.
What has CAMRA said about the Black Horse?
In its description, CAMRA said: “A visually stunning Victorian Grade II listed pub opposite the historic Preston open market. Having an interior of national historic importance, the Black Horse is a fantastic example of Victorian architecture, retaining original fittings from the era. Most noteworthy is the beautiful semi-circular ceramic bar, tiled walls and meticulous mosaic flooring throughout the pub. A seating area has been dubbed the ‘Hall of Mirrors’ due to the impressive use of original stained glass. The Black Horse serves ten handpumps including four changing guest beers from far and wide, plus a range of ciders.
Who were all 17 winners?
The top 17 winners from the regions and nations are:
Central: Southern Bell Inn, Aldworth
East Anglia: Blackfriars Tavern, Great Yarmouth
East Midlands: Horse and Jockey, Stapleford
Greater Manchester: Northumberland Arms, Marple Bridge
Kent: Nelson Arms, Tonbridge
Greater London: Little Green Dragon, Winchmore Hill
Merseyside and Cheshire: Turks Head, St Helens
North East: Grey Horse, Consett
Northern Ireland: Dog and Duck, Lisbellaw
Scotland: Hillend Tavern, Dalgety Bay
South West: Crossways Inn, West Huntspill
Surrey and Sussex: Brickmakers Alehouse, Bexhill on Sea Converted from a
Wales: Cresselly Arms, Cresswell Quay
Wessex: Woodman Inn, Bridport
West Midlands: Bailey Head, Oswestry
West Pennines: Black Horse, Preston
Yorkshire: Three B’s, Bridlington
What has CAMRA said about the awards?
Andrea Briers, National Coordinator for the Pub of the Year competition says: “These amazing pubs really are the crème de la crème and I would encourage the public to seek out the 17 winners from across the nations and regions of the UK – they are top-tier pubs serving excellent beer, cider and perry, run by welcoming, hardworking staff.
“It’s also important to support your local all year round. With constant pressure from stubbornly high energy prices, fluctuating running costs and grossly unfair business rates threatening to drown pubs across the UK, it’s vital to get out and support the licensed trade.”
