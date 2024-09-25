Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub in Preston has been named as one of the best in the UK by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

CAMRA has announced the 17 regional winners of it’s Pub of the Year 2024 competition and the Black Horse on Friargate has come out on top in the West Pennines category.

Pubs in the competition are scored on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression, but most importantly – the quality of live beer, real cider and perry.

The regional and national finalists are now in competition for the UK National Pub of the Year award, with judges whittling the 17 pubs down to just four in late September.

CAMRA’s esteemed National Pub of the Year title is the topmost accolade the campaigning group can bestow upon a pub and the overall winner will be announced in January 2025.

Black Horse, Preston, the winner of the West Pennines CAMRA Pub of the Year | Ralph Warrington

What has CAMRA said about the Black Horse?

In its description, CAMRA said: “A visually stunning Victorian Grade II listed pub opposite the historic Preston open market. Having an interior of national historic importance, the Black Horse is a fantastic example of Victorian architecture, retaining original fittings from the era. Most noteworthy is the beautiful semi-circular ceramic bar, tiled walls and meticulous mosaic flooring throughout the pub. A seating area has been dubbed the ‘Hall of Mirrors’ due to the impressive use of original stained glass. The Black Horse serves ten handpumps including four changing guest beers from far and wide, plus a range of ciders.

Who were all 17 winners?

The top 17 winners from the regions and nations are:

Central: Southern Bell Inn, Aldworth

East Anglia: Blackfriars Tavern, Great Yarmouth

East Midlands: Horse and Jockey, Stapleford

Greater Manchester: Northumberland Arms, Marple Bridge

Kent: Nelson Arms, Tonbridge

Greater London: Little Green Dragon, Winchmore Hill

Merseyside and Cheshire: Turks Head, St Helens

North East: Grey Horse, Consett

Northern Ireland: Dog and Duck, Lisbellaw

Scotland: Hillend Tavern, Dalgety Bay

South West: Crossways Inn, West Huntspill

Surrey and Sussex: Brickmakers Alehouse, Bexhill on Sea Converted from a

Wales: Cresselly Arms, Cresswell Quay

Wessex: Woodman Inn, Bridport

West Midlands: Bailey Head, Oswestry

West Pennines: Black Horse, Preston

Yorkshire: Three B’s, Bridlington

What has CAMRA said about the awards?

Andrea Briers, National Coordinator for the Pub of the Year competition says: “These amazing pubs really are the crème de la crème and I would encourage the public to seek out the 17 winners from across the nations and regions of the UK – they are top-tier pubs serving excellent beer, cider and perry, run by welcoming, hardworking staff.

“It’s also important to support your local all year round. With constant pressure from stubbornly high energy prices, fluctuating running costs and grossly unfair business rates threatening to drown pubs across the UK, it’s vital to get out and support the licensed trade.”